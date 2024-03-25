Senator Grove Recognizes Donnette Silva Carter as Tulare County Woman of the Year

Today, Senator Shannon Grove named Tulare Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, Donnette Silva Carter as the 2024 Tulare County Woman of the Year. Donnette Silva Carter was honored at a reception in Tulare today.

“I am proud to honor Donnette Silva Carter for her dedication to business development and creating a vibrant community in Tulare,” said Senator Shannon Grove. “Her steadfast leadership and commitment to fostering economic growth have significantly contributed to the prosperity and well-being of our region.”

“Receiving this honor from Senator Shannon Grove is truly humbling. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team here at the Tulare Chamber of Commerce,” said Donnette Silva Carter. “Together, we have worked very hard to support our local businesses and build a thriving community. I am grateful to serve the city of Tulare, and look forward to continuing our efforts to create a prosperous future for all.”

Donnette Silva Carter Biography:

Donnette Silva Carter is the Chief Executive Officer of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, a position she has held for 7.5 years. In addition to her current job, Donnette has 17.5 years of experience in the chamber industry having previously been at the Porterville Chamber, and an additional 7 years in non-profit management. She graduated from Redwood High School and Fresno State with a Business Administration degree. Under her leadership, the Tulare Chamber has seen significant growth in membership and business initiatives. Donnette is actively involved in various organizations promoting economic and workforce development. She is dedicated to supporting businesses locally and regionally and is passionate about community growth and sustainability. Additionally, she advocates for Veteran rights and recognition.