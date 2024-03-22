Second Annual Farmer Bob’s 5k Poker Run/Walk set for May 5

Farmer Bob’s 5K Poker Run/Walk is unique for two reasons, the course is entirely within orange orchards and the only “Poker” race in the Central San Joaquin Valley, according to Ben Blankenship, Race Director. “This run/walk is like no other…we dare you to call our bluff!”

Event will be held in the McKellar Ranch Co. orchards near Ivanhoe. It will start and end in the Historic Seven Sycamores wedding venue. Proceeds will benefit a local not-for-profit to be announced when the selection is named April 1st, according to Bob McKellar on whose property the race will be run.

To run or walk in the event, register at www.runsignup.com and find us using Farmer Bob’s 5K Poker Run/Walk. Last year’s event drew nearly 200 racers. More are expected this year.

The presenters of this event are two well-known agricultural organizations here in California: Nielsen Insurance, David Nielsen and Sierra Crest Ag, orchard management, Greg Galloway. McKellar cited both organizations for their support of agriculture and for their dedication to community support. Also, adding their support are Buttonwillow Warehouse Co., Vollmer Daniel Gaebe & Grove, CPA and California Business Machines. Additional sponsors will be announced April 1. If you wish to be a sponsor, call Bob McKellar, 740-8444.