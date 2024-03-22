CA20 candidate Kyle Kirkland endorses Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congres

Following the March 5 primary and March 19 special election for the 20th Congressional district, Fresno businessman and 20th district candidate Kyle Kirkland announced he is endorsing Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for the seat.

Kirkland issued the following statement:

“Throughout the last four months, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with thousands of voters across the district. During that time, I’ve gotten a front row seat to the other candidates hoping to represent our Valley and be our voice in Congress. Ahead of us, we have two elections to fill a vacancy in Congress for the remainder of the year and continue on through 2025 and 2026. There is one choice that clearly reflects our community’s values and will fight for us in Washington: Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. He has demonstrated a deep commitment to listening to our concerns, finding common ground, and being an advocate for us all. He also is the only candidate with a long track record of fighting for and delivering a safer Valley.

I am proud to offer my full endorsement of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and call on my supporters to cast their vote for him on May 21 and November 5.”

Sheriff Boudreaux issued the following statement:

“It has been a blessing getting to know Kyle Kirkland in between the countless town halls and events across our Congressional district these past months. He is an exceptional business and community leader who has contributed greatly to the Valley’s success and been instrumental in protecting some of our most cherished friends – our pets and animals. I’m honored to have his support in this campaign and look forward to seeking his counsel on critical issues facing our Valley economy when I’m in Congress.”