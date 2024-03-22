ABC#) focuses on CTE for latest Children First special airing sunday

ABC30 has chosen to focus on career technical education (CTE) in its latest Children First special entitled “Ready for the Workforce.” The special, which is hosted by news anchors Warren Armstrong and Jessica Harrington, airs Sunday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. and streams on www.abc30.com. Among the segments are two Tulare County stories.

The agriculture program at Exeter Union High School is profiled with students demonstrating their welding skills plus their own juicing business. Exeter Union High School has the largest high school citrus farm in California.

Granite Hills High School’s Law, Justice and Ethics Pathway (LJE) in Porterville will also be featured. The LJE program is just one of two similar high school programs in the nation providing students with stenography training and preparing them for the workforce.

The Tulare County Office of Education’s Bill Davis, administrator for College and Career Readiness (CCR) is also featured – providing an interview on California’s new $500 million Golden State Pathway Program (GSPP). The program will support pathway development and enhancement through grants and technical assistance statewide. CCR will lead GSPP for the California Department of Education.

In Fresno County, through Children First partner Educational Employees Credit Union, students at Clovis West High School are getting experience working in the credit union’s on-campus branch and helping to improve financial literacy among their classmates.

For more information on the Children First program, visit www.abc30.com/ChildrenFirst.