Swing into Action: Sierra View Foundation hosts 19th annual golf classic

Get ready to hit the greens in support of local healthcare! The Sierra View Foundation and Presenting Sponsor, Bank of the Sierra, invites you to the 19th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic on April 26, 2024, at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia, CA. The tournament will tee off with a 10 AM shotgun start.

The Sierra View Golf Classic continues to be a premiere golf tournament in southern Tulare County. Last year, the event attracted over 100 golfers, including many prominent business leaders and decision-makers from the community. Over its 18-year history, the Sierra View Golf Classic has raised close to $500,000 in support of local healthcare initiatives. This year, the Sierra View Foundation is raising funds for essential medical equipment for Sierra View Medical Center, including four fetal monitors, a Stryker Surgery Light, and an in-patient dialysis treatment system.

“We are excited to bring together our community once again for the 19th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic at a new location, Valley Oaks Golf Course,” says Karen Johns, Sierra View Foundation’s 2024 Board Chair. “We’re grateful for the ongoing support from Bank of the Sierra and all our sponsors as we raise funds for important medical equipment. Our goal for this event is to allow community members and local businesses to enjoy a day of golf while contributing to local health initiatives.”

In addition to the golf tournament, the Sierra View Foundation is continuing their online raffle! Participants can try their luck at winning fantastic prizes or even the Pot of Gold Prize, filled with gift cards. Raffle and Pot of Gold tickets can be purchased online at sierra-view.com/golf. The raffle drawing will take place during the Sierra View Golf Classic on April 26, 2024. Participants do not need to be present to win.

Ready to hit the greens?

Golfers and sponsors can register online or by contacting the Sierra View Foundation. Businesses and local supporters can support the Sierra View Golf Classic by sponsoring a team or donating to the event. The Sierra View Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax-deductible. Detailed sponsorship information and golfer registration can be found at sierra-view.com/golf.

For questions, please reach out to the Sierra View Foundation via phone at (559) 791-3922 or by email at [email protected].