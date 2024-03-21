Orange Blossom Festival Art Show to be held at Lindsay Museum & Gallery April 12 to May 18

This year’s judged show, presented by the Lindsay Art Association, will be open to the work of adult and college aged artists from around the Central Valley in an Open Show in the main gallery. Lindsay High School student work will be displayed in the Museum Room. Artwork in several media will be accepted. Both shows will be judged with ribbons given as awards. Artists should submit artwork for the show on Friday and Saturday, April 5 & 6, from 12 Noon to 4 pm.

A reception for the artists will be held Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 pm. The reception will also feature the Orange Blossom Queen and her Court and the Honored Couple, from the Lindsay community. There will be finger foods and refreshments and the public is invited. Best of Show in the Open Division will receive an additional award of $100.

The Lindsay Museum & Gallery, which is located at 165 North Gale Hill Avenue, in Lindsay, will be hosted by LAA. The show opens Friday, April 12 and will run through Friday, May 17, 2024. Open hours are Fridays, from Noon to 4 pm.

The Judges for the show will be: Open Division, Jim Entz, Art Department Head at Porterville College; and, in the High School Division, Margie Rueda, former Lindsay High School Art teacher and long-time Lindsay Art Association member, and past president.

For additional information, contact Bill Tungate at 559-709-6178, or email him at: [email protected]