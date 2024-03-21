Mental Health Services Act plan update available for public review

The Tulare County HHSA Mental Health Branch, as required under the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), is opening a public review and comment period for the MHSA Integrated Program and Expenditure Plan Annual Update for fiscal year 2024/2025.

The plan details Community Services and Supports (CSS), Prevention and Early Intervention (PEI), Workforce Education and Training (WET), Capital Facilities and Technology (CFT), and Innovation (INN) component updates.

The 30-day public review and comment period will begin April 3, 2024, and expires May 3, 2024. A Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. during the Tulare County Mental Health Board Meeting to be held in person at 5957 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia and via Zoom. Agenda and links can be found on the http://www.tchhsa.org website.

The documents under review will be posted on the website at http://www.tchhsa.org/ under Mental Health>Public Notices. Any member of the public may request a hard copy of the document by contacting the Tulare County HHSA Mental Health Department at (559) 624-7455.

To provide input, recommendations and comments, please email your comments to [email protected].