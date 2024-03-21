Kaweah Health announces match day results, welcomes next class of residents

Kaweah Health has selected its next class of residents for its six residency programs, which will join the organization’s 133 resident physicians in serving the community this summer. The 49 new residents learned of their match on Friday, March 15, also known as Match Day, a day when medical school graduates from around the world learn which residency program they will train in for the next three to seven years.

From September through February, Kaweah Health received over 5,000 applications and interviewed over 750 candidates for the residency programs.

“It’s always an exciting day and a rite of passage for physicians. For us it’s another chance to celebrate the work we are doing to bring more physicians to our area so that we can improve access to physicians in the Central Valley,” said Dr. Lori Winston, Kaweah Health’s Chief Medical Education Officer. “We want these physicians to know we are a community that welcomes them with open arms. We hope they will fall in love with the area and decide to practice medicine here.”

The incoming residents and fellows will now start making plans to relocate to Visalia, where this summer, they will begin a two-week orientation before starting their rotations at Kaweah Health. Kaweah Health’s Graduate Medical Education Program began in 2013 and to date, has graduated 179 resident physicians, 42 percent of whom have remained in the Central Valley to practice medicine.

This is the third year for Kaweah Health’s new Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship, a fellowship program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). Its mission is to train child and adolescent psychiatrists that will positively impact the health of youth and their families in the Central Valley. The program’s next three fellows are Drs. Tracy Johnson, Christopher Jaime, and Richa Gautami.

Anesthesiology

Logan Harris, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine

Cortland Hutchison, Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific

Timothy Phamton, Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine

Nathan Zapata-Perdew, California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Emergency Medicine

Delaney Aguilar, Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific

Nathania Baptiste, St. George’s University

Justine A, Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific

Toni Davis, Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific

Andrea Farias Gonzalez, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine

Laura Gutierrez-Rivera, California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Dominique Harris, Meharry Medical College

Maryam Khan, Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Jacqualine Ng, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine

Karrin Rutledge, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Andrea Torres Perez, California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Jacqueline Yeager, University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine

Family Medicine

Anu Benny, Ross University School of Medicine

Sofya Kats, California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Dustin Koobatian, Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Hanisha Sran, American University of Antigua College of Medicine

Edgar Zachary Tupaz, California Northstate University College of Medicine

Khama Wheatley, St. George’s University

Yin Zhou, Ross University School of Medicine

Psychiatry

Vineeth Alluri, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine – New York

Olivia Erickson, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland

Saloni Patel, California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Jeffrey Rilveria, University of California Davis School of Medicine

Matin Salehzai, California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Arushi Saluja, Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Kamal Sandhu, California Northstate University College of Medicine

Kimia Yeganegi, Ross University School of Medicine

Surgery

Jessie Chu, University of Iowa Roy J and Lucille A Carver College of Medicine

Hannah Kim, Drexel University College of Medicine

Julianne Nootenboom, Drexel University College of Medicine

Transitional Year

Abdullah Alazzawi, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine

Aissa Do, Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific

Nima Ghorashi, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Jihoon Lim, University of Central Florida College of Medicine

Curtis Mar, Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Lynh McCloskey, University of California Davis School of Medicine

Eli Palaganas, Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine

Katherine Plampton, University of Minnesota Medical School

Joseph Seuferling, University of Washington School of Medicine

Anne Tran, Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine –California

Andreea Vorobchevici, California University of Science and Medicine School of Medicine

Sterling Wong, University of California Davis School of Medicine