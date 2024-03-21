COS SJV-MedBridge program welcomes twelve new students

The College of the Sequoias in partnership with the San Joaquin Valley-MedBridge Program is delighted to announce the addition of twelve exceptional students to its esteemed community. These individuals, chosen for their exemplary academic achievements and commitment to healthcare, bring a wealth of diverse talents and perspectives to our program.

Each of these students has demonstrated a passion for healthcare and a dedication to making a positive impact in the field. The SJV-MedBridge Program is confident that their unique skills and backgrounds will contribute to the vibrant learning environment.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to the College of the Sequoias pathway with the SJV-MedBridge Program,” said Tess Hernandez, MESA Program Director. “Our mission is to empower future healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their careers, and we are confident that the newest cohort will thrive in our program and make significant contributions to the healthcare community here in the Central Valley.”

The SJV-MedBridge Program Pathway at the College of the Sequoias launched in February 2023 in collaboration with the Pre-Healthcare Student Association. During the kickoff luncheon, this exclusive opportunity was presented to COS students and the program was opened to qualifying applicants. The SJV MedBridge Program is a pipeline to foster healthcare professionals of the future. The program is known for its comprehensive curriculum, experienced faculty, and commitment to producing graduates who are well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

“I joined to deepen my commitment to community health and well-being. Through workshops, connections with medical professionals, and personal growth, I’m aiming to contribute meaningfully towards a healthier and happier future. I’d like to make a positive impact and learn from diverse experiences,” student Aaron Sanchez said.