Arts Visalia presents Baskets & Gourds: Containers of Our Culture IX

April will showcase Baskets and Gourds: Containers of our Culture IX. With over 20 artists showing, this exhibition showcases hand woven basketry and both decorative and functional gourd art. An opening reception for the show will be held on Friday, April 5 th, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. An Artist Talk by Jennifer Malone will take place on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00 pm. A gourd art workshop will take place on April 20th from 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Registration for the workshop will be available on Arts Visalia’s website: www.artsvisalia.org.

A closing reception will be held on April 26th, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Arts Visalia will exhibit the work of Martin Azevedo and Kirk Cruz in May. Azevedo’s work explores ideas of symbolism, archetypes, masculinity, power, narrative, and allegory. Cruz returns to Arts Visalia in May with his artwork depicting his bold process in color theory and light. The Opening Reception will be held on Friday May 3rd from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

Youth Art Classes at Arts Visalia are enrolling now. Art class is a great way for children and teens to explore their creativity and learn about the world of visual art. Check out www.artsvisalia.org for registration information and join the Arts Visalia email list for live updates on class availability.

