Adventist Health Hanford in top 10% of nation for patient safety, achieves 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award

Adventist Health Hanford announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement—plus recently earned Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery accreditation, Geriatric Emergency Department accreditation, and the American Heart Association Gold Plus award—reflects Adventist Health Hanford’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition by Healthgrades and it is a privilege to care for our community. Patient safety and the best patient outcomes is our highest priority. This recognition shows our expert teams’ commitment to safety and quality” said Dr. Ghassan Jamaleddine, Chief Medical Officer of Adventist Health Central California.

Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine this year’s top-performing hospitals for patient safety. During the 2020-2022 study period, nearly 170,000 potentially preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for close to 75% of these incidents.* Healthgrades’ analysis revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (approximately 52% less likely).

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 56% less likely).

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 67% less likely).

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (approximately 71% less likely).

“Adventist Health Hanford has cultivated an outstanding safety culture that prioritizes the well-being of both patients and staff, setting a high standard for patient safety nationwide,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “We’re proud to recognize Adventist Health Hanford for providing top-quality care while preventing serious injuries to patients during their hospital stay.”

Where you’re treated matters, which is why Healthgrades is committed to providing the most scientifically accurate information about doctors and hospitals–with data insights not available anywhere else. To learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, visit healthgrades.com.