Fresno Yosemite International Airport Evacuation

At approximately 5:00 a.m. this morning, a suspicious item was discovered at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in the front terminal area which prompted an evacuation in the ticket and baggage claim areas.

Fresno Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene and conducted an examination of the device.

The incident was resolved at approximately 6:30 a.m. the terminal and ticketing were reopened, and passengers began processing for flights.

Passengers who had arrived prior to the incident were processed through TSA screening and the first morning departure was released on time. All other passengers were evacuated across from the terminal.

Of the morning flight departures six flight delays are expected. The airport anticipates delays ranging from 90 – 120 minutes. Passengers should contact their airlines for information on their specific flights and destinations.

