Porterville’s grand reopening for the Porterville Skatepark Tomorrow

Thursday, March 14, 2024 beginning at 4:00 PM! The event will be featuring a demonstration by pro skater, Dylan Williams, along with giveaways by Impact Skateshop and Spohn Ranch Skateparks. The Skatepark was closed in late January for planned improvements to replace the existing unimproved portions and is now ready for the community to enjoy.

The skatepark improvements were approved in early 2023, when the City Council made the determination of making improvements to the skatepark as the City’s Per Capita Grant Project. A shade structure has already gone up as part of the first improvement of the project. The second improvement, which has just wrapped up, was to add some additional Skatepark elements, including a flat grind rail, quarter-pipe, bank ramp and a roll-in ramp. The final improvement will be to add solar lighting, which will be completed in conjunction with the next phase of the Veterans Park Trail project.

The new elements will be a great amenity to the skatepark and provide additional outdoor activities for the youth in the community. The California Skate Parks Per Capita Program grant funded $100,000 towards this project.