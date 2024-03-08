Theatre Company hosting information meeting for upcoming Freaky Friday production

TCOE’s Theatre Company is hosting an informational meeting regarding auditions for the upcoming summer production of Freaky Friday. The meeting will be held Monday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at TCOE’s Planetarium and Science Center (11535 Avenue 264, Visalia, CA 93277) for students to receive additional tips and instructions about the production and auditions.

Students auditioning for Freaky Friday will need to attend one of two vocal and acting audition days, as well as, a dance audition day. Vocal and acting audition days will be held on April 29 and 30, while the dance audition day will be held on May 1. Everyone must participate in all three disciplines involved in the audition (vocal, acting, and dance) to be considered for casting.

Freaky Friday auditions are open to students who will complete 6th-12th grade this spring (Spring 2024). Information regarding a preshow opportunity for younger students will be released soon.

For more information about the summer production, visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/callboard, or contact Bethany Rader at [email protected].