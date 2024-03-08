Ruiz Foods opens on-site health center at Dinuba plant

Ruiz Food Products, Inc., the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States, today announced the opening of an on-site health center for insured team members and their covered family members at the company’s Dinuba, California plant. This is the third on-site health center that Ruiz Foods has opened to accommodate team members. In late 2023, the company opened on-site health centers at the Florence, South Carolina and Denison, Texas plants.

The Ruiz Foods Health Center operated by CareATC will provide insured team members and their covered family members with access to primary care, including lab tests, chronic health services and generic prescription medications at no additional cost. The health center will be staffed by a physician, nurse practitioner and two medical assistants.

“Having on-site healthcare with no additional cost or co-pay is important to the entire Ruiz Foods family,” said Kimberli Carroll, president and CEO of Ruiz Foods. “The convenience of an on-site health center is proven to improve team member health while lowering the cost of care for team members and the company. We hope Ruiz Foods team members will appreciate that our health centers will intentionally schedule longer appointments than standard clinics, so our healthcare professionals have more time to answer questions and improve employee health.”

“Access to quality health care is an important component to a quality job here in Tulare County. The opening of this on-site health center shows the deep commitment that Ruiz Foods has to its Team Members” said Adam Peck, Executive Director, Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County. “Ruiz Foods is an essential member of the Tulare County community and this shows their continued commitment to improving the lives of the people who work here and their families.”

The Ruiz Foods Health Center opened to Team Members on February 12, 2024.