Exeter’s CACHE to host film noir cinema series, oil and watercolor duo exhibition

The Center for Art, Culture, and History, Exeter, or CACHE, will be hosting a classic film noir cinema series every first Monday at 6 p.m. April’s movie selection is Detour (1945), starring Tom Neal and Anna Savage.

Detour presents the story of Al Roberts (Tom Neal), a pianist in a sleepy New York nightclub. When his girlfriend takes off for California to seek singing gigs, Roberts decides to hitch-hike after her. On the way, he gets a ride from a man who, apparently from a heart attack, dies. Roberts, afraid that he’ll be suspected of killing the man, buries the body in the desert and takes the man’s car and wallet, assuming his identity. Seeing a female hitchhiker (Ann Savage), Roberts picks her up, unaware that she will lead to his utter ruin.

Vintage dress is encouraged but not required to attend. The screenings will be shown in our upstairs facility, and film discussions will follow, hosted by Aida and Lee Bartoletti of Exeter, CA. Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Please arrive before 6 p.m. to peruse CACHE, socialize, and select your seating. Doors will lock at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public (donations are accepted), and it is recommended for ages 13 and older. For more information, visit https://cach-exeter.org/events/.

The center will also be hosting a duo exhibition titled Oil & Water Do Mix. The exhibit features oil and watercolor paintings by CACHE Art Gallery founders Marty Weekly and Anna Nelson. It will be on view from April 6th through June 30th, 2024. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 6th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Marty Weekly was born and raised just west of Exeter, CA, and graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1954. He received his degree in art at Sacramento State College and then embarked on a high school teaching career. In 1970, due to an increased demand for his paintings, he decided to quit teaching and become a full-time artist. During his 50-plus-year career, he exhibited at prestigious galleries throughout the Western United States, including Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Santa Fe, NM. Marty is published in “Contemporary Western Artists” by authors Peggy and Herald Samuels and is listed in Davenport’s List of Collectible Artists of the 20th century. Marty and his late wife Pat ran an art gallery in Carmel, CA, that exhibited his work and was open from 1986 through 1996. Weekly currently resides in Morro Bay, CA.

Anna Nelson was born in Indiana and moved to California with her family when she was five years old. She took many art classes while attending Exeter Union High School and continued at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia. She excels in watercolors and has developed her own unique style using bold, bright colors with a touch of whimsy. Her paintings are created in her upstairs home studio, where her colorful florals and whimsical animal characters leave a lasting impression and a smile on one’s face. Nelson is a founding member of the Exeter Art Gallery and Museum Association and serves on the Board of Directors as Artist Selection Director, Co-Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, and Co-Chairman of the Christmas Fundraising Committee. When Anna is not busy with her civic duties, she enjoys music, jigsaw puzzles, and socializing with friends.

All artwork will be on sale during the length of the exhibition. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://cach-exeter.org/events/.