VISALIA SENIOR GAMES BACK FOR 2024

Event For Adults 50 And Better Starts March 17, Registration Open Now

VISALIA, CA – Competition never gets old! With the Visalia Senior Games 2024 just around the corner, those 50 and better know that better than anyone.

Kicking off on Sunday, March 17, participants in Visalia and from throughout California and the western United States are once again invited to take part in one of the area’s premiere 50 and better events.

“We’re offering a revamped Visalia Senior Games for 2024, presenting a multi-month event that allows participants to register for the full gamut of games as they run through the spring season,” Laurissa Roggenkamp, Recreation Manager. “From Archery to fan favorite Pickleball, we’re excited to bring the Senior Games back to Visalia and welcome competitors and spectators from throughout the area.”

Visalia Senior Games is under the umbrella of the California Senior Games Association, which promotes healthy, active lifestyles for adults ages 50 and better. Most recently held in November 2023, the Visalia Senior Games has moved permanently to the spring season.

“It’s our hope that the warmer weather, paired with an extended timeline, provides the perfect fit for our Senior Games participants. All skill levels and fitness levels are welcome, it’s a great time for participants and guests alike,” added Roggenkamp.

Each event has a deadline to register approximately one week before the event date, late registration will be accepted as space allows. Each Senior Games event has a Visalia Senior Games $15.00 registration fee and an event fee that varies per game.

Those visiting Visalia are invited to stay and play, making their Visalia Senior Games a time to enjoy the area. Before, between and after events, those visiting Visalia can enjoy all the city has to offer with art, history, shopping or just unwinding after a day of competition at a variety of dining options.

Registration for Visalia Senior Games 2024 is open online now. For more information on Visalia Senior Games 2024, visit www.visalia.city/seniorgames. Alternatively, those interested can also call the Visalia Parks & Recreation Business Office at (559) 713-4365 or email [email protected] for more information.