Tulare County Registrar of Voters, Michelle Baldwin, is announcing that the upcoming Congressional District 20 Special Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

• The Close of Registration for this election is Monday, March 4, 2024.

• Voter registration cards are available at locations throughout Tulare County. To obtain a mail-in registration card, please call (559) 839-2100 or 1-800-345-VOTE, a free hotline. If you prefer, you can also register online at:

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration .

• Tuesday, March 12, 2024 is the last day the Registrar of Voters office may receive Vote by Mail requests through the mail or by phone. Otherwise, after March 12, 2024, voters may come to the Registrar of Voters office located at 5300 W. Tulare Avenue, Suite 105, Visalia to request a Vote by Mail ballot in person.

• Tulare County residents that will be sworn in as a United States Citizen by a Federal Judge after Monday, March 4, 2024, but no later than the close of polls on Election Day, may register and vote at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office. You will be required to show your Naturalization Certificate at the time of registration.

• The Registrar of Voters office will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 for any voter who would like to come in and vote.