Annual STEAM Expo Saturday, March 2

Saturday, March 2, 2024 ▪ 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ▪ TCOE Administration Building, 6200 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

Rain or shine, the annual STEAM Expo returns to TCOE’s Mooney Administration Building and Planetarium & Science Center on Saturday, March 2. Scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., this event is free to the public and will feature plenty of hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) activities for Central Valley families and children of all ages.

Attendees can try their hands at aerospace engineering by designing and launching their own hot air balloons and rockets. A Cardboard Challenge area will be created for families to envision and construct anything they can imagine out of cardboard. Attendees will also have the opportunity to create numerous art-related projects, including Popsicle stick harmonicas, string art, shadow pictures, pattern blocks, shape bubbles, and chalk drawings. Event organizers are bringing engaging technology and coding opportunities for children to try, including Bee Bits, Dash & Dot, Ozobots, Cubelets, and Sphero indi car robots and robotic components.

The planetarium at TCOE’s Liberty Center, where the event had been held for many years, will also be open, offering several shows of “We are Stars.” Planetarium seating is very limited. Free tickets for the shows will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the STEAM Expo. Once planetarium doors close for a show, no late seating and no reentry is permitted.

The annual Tulare County Science & Engineering Fair will also be held. This year, the event will feature 50 projects created by 73 students that address real-world issues. Judges will select the top projects to advance to the 2024 California Science & Engineering Fair, being held virtually April 16.

The STEAM Expo is a free, open house-style event. For more information, visit www.tcoe.org/STEAMExpo.

TCOE’s Administration Building is located at 6200 South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia. The Planetarium & Science Center is located at 11535 Avenue 264 in Visalia.