Observation Schedule March 5, 2024 Primary Presidential Election

The public is invited to observe as the Tulare County Registrar of Voters conducts a series of public events related to the election. All events will take place at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters office according to the following schedule:

• Beginning February 5, 2024

As ballots are received, processing of vote by mail ballot return envelopes begins at 8:00 a.m. and is performed, as needed, Monday through Friday until the daily workload is complete.*

Signature verification begins at 8:00 a.m. and is performed as needed Monday through Friday until the daily workload is complete.*

Opening and flattening begins at 8:00 a.m. and is performed as needed Monday through Friday until the daily workload is complete.*

Tabulating ballots begins at 8:00 a.m. and is performed as needed Monday through Friday until the daily workload is complete.*

• March 7, 2024

The official canvass begins at 8:00 a.m. and will be completed on or before March 28, 2024.

The random batch selection of polling place and vote by mail ballots for the one percent manual tally takes place at 8:00 a.m.

• March 11, 2024

The two person tally boards will begin the one percent manual tally of ballots counted on the ballot tabulators beginning at 8:00 a.m. and is performed daily Monday through Friday until complete.*

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please do not visit the Registrar of Voters until you feel better. If you are interested in observing or have questions about these public events, you may call the Registrar of Voters office at (559) 839-2100.

Processes may continue on Saturdays and Sundays, depending on the workload. Call for more information about

weekend and holiday observation opportunities. Public health requirements are subject to change based on guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Public Health, or Tulare County Department of Public Health