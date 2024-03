Kids and teens, come celebrate a nation of diverse readers all year long with Tulare County Library and Read Across America. It is easy to participate, come into your branch for a reading checklist during the week of March 2-9, 2024. Then complete all five items to win a certificate for a free smoothie at the Tulare Jamba Juice, and choose from an assortment of prizes, including mini plushies, drawstring bags, cards, fidget toys, and more. One prize per participant while supplies last. It is important to take time to read with kids, so children get the message that reading is important. When we read books that have characters of all races, genders, and backgrounds, students discover their own voices and learn from the voices of others. Learn more about Read Across America at www.nea.org/professional-excellence/student-engagement/read-across-america