Introducing the New Paramedic Program at College of the Sequoias Application Opens March 1 – April 17

College of the Sequoias is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Paramedic Program, designed to meet the growing demand for skilled emergency medical professionals in our community. Applications for this rigorous and comprehensive program are now open, starting from March 1st to April 17th.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence in education and healthcare, College of the Sequoias continues to expand its offerings to address the critical needs of the Central Valley region. The Paramedic Program, built upon a foundation of cutting-edge curriculum and hands-on training, represents a significant milestone in the institution’s dedication to fostering exceptional healthcare professionals.

“College of the Sequoias has been teaching its traditional Emergency Medical Technician Basic course since 1973. Today it is extremely exciting to see our program expand to include the more advanced Paramedic level course. In addition to the new Paramedic courses we are also rolling out a formal Associates Degree program that will allow our Paramedic students to be recognized by formal education for the first time at COS. The Central Valleys Emergency Medical Service Providers pride themselves on providing the highest level of Paramedic care to our communities and COS is proud to be supporting these agencies by offering this program” Nick Branch, COS Paramedic Program Director.

The Paramedic Program at College of the Sequoias offers a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses essential theoretical knowledge, practical skills development, and real-world clinical experiences. Students will engage in immersive learning experiences that cover a wide range of topics, including emergency medical techniques, patient assessment, cardiac care, trauma care, pharmacology, and more.

Key highlights of the Paramedic Program include:

Accredited curriculum: Developed in accordance with the latest industry standards and guidelines, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for success in the field.

Expert instruction: Taught by experienced paramedics and healthcare professionals who are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of emergency medical specialists.

Hands-on training: Opportunities for simulation labs, clinical rotations, and field experiences, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world settings.

Career readiness: Comprehensive support services and resources to help students transition seamlessly into rewarding careers as paramedics.

Prospective students who are passionate about making a difference in people’s lives during times of crisis are encouraged to apply to the Paramedic Program at College of the Sequoias. Applications will be accepted from March 1st to April 17th, providing aspiring paramedics with the opportunity to embark on a fulfilling and impactful career path. For more information about the Paramedic Program and the application process, please visit cos.edu/paramedic or email [email protected].