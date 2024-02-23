Arts Visalia Presents: “Embodied Earth” by Jodi Connelly and “Reinvention” Peggee Davis

Join us in March for “Embodied Earth” by Jodi Connelly; an immersive installation of unfired clay sculptures that invite visitors to contemplate their relationship with the land.

Also featured will be the expressive ceramic work of Peggee Davis in “Reinvention” that will pay homage to women of the world in all their variations. The March exhibitions will be on display February 29th – March 30th, 2024.

The opening reception will be Friday, March 1st, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. An Artist Talk will take place on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 pm.

April will showcase the 9th biennial Baskets and Gourds: Containers of our Culture. An opening reception for the show will be held on Friday, April 5th, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

Youth Art Classes at Arts Visalia are back in March 2024. Art class is a great way for children and teens to explore their creativity and learn about the world of visual art.

Check our website www.artsvisalia.org for registration information and join our email list for live updates on class availability. Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m. Follow ARTS VISALIA on Facebook and Instagram and check out our website at www.artsvisalia.org

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected] Support ARTS VISALIA, help us Invest in the Arts at www.artsvisalia.org/support-us or mail your donation to P.O. Box 251, Visalia, 93279