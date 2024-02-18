Valley Voices to host Kings County Congressional Candidate Forum

On Tuesday February 20, Valley Voices will host the Kings County Congressional Candidate Forum. This forum provides an excellent opportunity for candidates to share their perspectives, discuss key issues, and connect with the community. The Candidate Forum will be a hybrid event, allowing the candidates and the public to participate either in person or virtually.

The forum will take place from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Confirmed candidates are:

CA CD-20

Confirmed: Ben Dewell, Kyle Kirkland, Marisa Wood (via Zoom).

CA CD-22

Confirmed: Chris Mathys and Rudy Salas (via Zoom).

Event Details:

Date: 02/20/2024

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Location: COS Hanford, Education Building, Room 72ABCD 925 13th Ave., Hanford, CA 93230

Virtual link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87317186337?pwd=MG1JQU4vc3RuVXFYcHU1UEgrUythZz09

Key Objectives:

To provide residents with valuable insights into the candidates’ positions, enabling informed decision-making. To encourage civic participation and engagement in the democratic process. The forum will cover a range of topics of importance to residents in California’s 20th and 22nd Congressional Districts. Community members are encouraged to submit questions to ask the candidates to [email protected]. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available in person and virtually to accommodate a diverse audience.

We are committed to ensuring accessibility for all attendees. If you need any type of accommodation, such as Real Time Captioning, ASL interpreters, large print, or Braille, please email Ivette at [email protected] or call 559-530-3778 at least 4 business days before the event so we have time to arrange for ASL interpreters, a captioner, or alternative formats.

Media Access: Members of the media are invited to cover this event. For additional information, please contact Claire Fitiausi at [email protected] or 559-530-3778.

Interviews with organizers and community leaders can be scheduled in advance by contacting Claire Fitiausi. For interviews with participating candidates please contact the candidates’ campaigns directly.