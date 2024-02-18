CA20 candidate David Giglio endorses Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congress

Fellow 20th Congressional District candidate David Giglio announced Friday he is suspending his campaign for Congress and endorsing Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for the seat.

Giglio, a Central Valley business owner, issued the following statement:

“After careful prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress in California’s 20th Congressional District and urge my supporters to join me in backing Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Despite initially expressing some concerns regarding Sheriff Boudreaux’s motives for entering this race, I can now say with complete certainty that he is a good man and is in this race for the right reasons. Mike and I have had the chance to form a friendship over the last few weeks, and I know he both understands and shares my passion for change. Sheriff Boudreaux represents our best chance at stopping the radical Left and disrupting the status quo.”

Sheriff Boudreaux issued the following statement:

“David Giglio has been a dogged advocate for the San Joaquin Valley and America during his candidacy for Congress. Since entering the race, I have had the opportunity to get to know him in between candidate forums and other events. He is a terrific family man who will be an exceptional addition to the next generation of emerging Valley leaders. I welcome all of David’s loyal supporters to Team Boudreaux and look forward to working together to deliver a stronger, safer Valley that puts America first.”

Giglio joins fellow 20th District contender T.J. Esposito and the following in endorsing Boudreaux:

State Senator Shannon Grove

Congresswoman Connie Conway (Ret.)

State Senator Andy Vidak (Ret.)

Assemblyman Devon Mathis

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward

Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari

Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian

Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend

Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims (Ret.)

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig

Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes

Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco

Clovis City Councilman Matt Basgall

Clovis City Councilman Drew Bessinger

Clovis City Councilwoman Diane Pearce

Clovis City Councilman Vong Mouanoutoua

Clovis Unified Trustee Hugh Awtrey III

Clovis Unified Trustee Deena Combs Flores

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue

U.S. Ambassador and Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel

Kern County Law Enforcement Association

Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association

Tulare County District Attorney

Kings County Deputy Sheriffs Association

Bakersfield Police Officers Association

Clovis Police Officers Association

Visalia Police Officers Association

Tulare Police Officers Association

Exeter Police Officers Association

Farmersville Police Officers Association

Woodlake Police Officers Association

Lindsay Police Officers Association

California Republican Assembly

Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly

Fresno Republican Assembly

Tulare Republican Assembly

Greater Ridgecrest Republican Assembly

Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly

Taft Republican Assembly

Kern River Valley Republican Assembly

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is the 30th Sheriff of Tulare County, President of the California State Sheriffs’ Association who has spent his entire 37-year career in law enforcement, with the last decade as the elected Sheriff. He is running for the 20th Congressional District.