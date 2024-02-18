CA20 candidate David Giglio endorses Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congress

Fellow 20th Congressional District candidate David Giglio announced Friday he is suspending his campaign for Congress and endorsing Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for the seat.
Giglio, a Central Valley business owner, issued the following statement:
“After careful prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress in California’s 20th Congressional District and urge my supporters to join me in backing Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Despite initially expressing some concerns regarding Sheriff Boudreaux’s motives for entering this race, I can now say with complete certainty that he is a good man and is in this race for the right reasons. Mike and I have had the chance to form a friendship over the last few weeks, and I know he both understands and shares my passion for change. Sheriff Boudreaux represents our best chance at stopping the radical Left and disrupting the status quo.”
Sheriff Boudreaux issued the following statement:
“David Giglio has been a dogged advocate for the San Joaquin Valley and America during his candidacy for Congress. Since entering the race, I have had the opportunity to get to know him in between candidate forums and other events. He is a terrific family man who will be an exceptional addition to the next generation of emerging Valley leaders. I welcome all of David’s loyal supporters to Team Boudreaux and look forward to working together to deliver a stronger, safer Valley that puts America first.”
Giglio joins fellow 20th District contender T.J. Esposito and the following in endorsing Boudreaux:
State Senator Shannon Grove
Congresswoman Connie Conway (Ret.)
State Senator Andy Vidak (Ret.)
Assemblyman Devon Mathis
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward
Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari
Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend
Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel
Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims (Ret.)
Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig
Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes
Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco
Clovis City Councilman Matt Basgall
Clovis City Councilman Drew Bessinger
Clovis City Councilwoman Diane Pearce
Clovis City Councilman Vong Mouanoutoua
Clovis Unified Trustee Hugh Awtrey III
Clovis Unified Trustee Deena Combs Flores
Kings County Sheriff David Robinson
Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke
Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue
U.S. Ambassador and Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell
Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel
Kern County Law Enforcement Association
Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association
Tulare County District Attorney
Kings County Deputy Sheriffs Association
Bakersfield Police Officers Association
Clovis Police Officers Association
Visalia Police Officers Association
Tulare Police Officers Association
Exeter Police Officers Association
Farmersville Police Officers Association
Woodlake Police Officers Association
Lindsay Police Officers Association
California Republican Assembly
Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly
Fresno Republican Assembly
Tulare Republican Assembly
Greater Ridgecrest Republican Assembly
Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly
Taft Republican Assembly
Kern River Valley Republican Assembly
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is the 30th Sheriff of Tulare County, President of the California State Sheriffs’ Association who has spent his entire 37-year career in law enforcement, with the last decade as the elected Sheriff. He is running for the 20th Congressional District.