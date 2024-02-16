Redwood High School wins Tulare County Mock Trial

The title of Tulare County Mock Trial champion goes to…Redwood High School!

On Tuesday night, the Redwood Silver Team defeated University Preparatory High School (Visalia) in the 2024 Tulare County Mock Trial Finals held at the Granite Hills High School Legal Justice Center in Porterville. This year, Redwood (Visalia) entered two teams in the annual competition.

Redwood’s winning team was comprised of: Priscilla Andrew, Janna Asunto, Ester Calderon, Alina Cervantes, Camila Chavez, McKenzie Chavez, Harley Davidson, Thai Dinh, Midnight Espinoza, Amelia Fultz, Jacob Hutchison, Leilani June, Morgan Kane, Susana Perez, Indira Renkema, Hector Robledo, Michael Rodriguez, Briana Romo, Haleigh Sasin, Chloe Seals, and Evan Silva.

Redwood was coached by Jennifer McFadden and Tina Moran, with assistance from attorney coaches Andre Gaston and Chris Gomez.

At the state competition held March 22-24 in Los Angeles, Redwood will represent Tulare County.

Also announced as winners following the Mock Trial Finals were the winners of the courtroom artists competition and the courtroom journalists competition.

In the courtroom artists competition, the winning artists advancing to the state competition are Lily Newell of Golden West High School (Visalia) and Isabelle Wu of Redwood High School.

The winning courtroom journalists advancing to the state competition are Trinity Elliot of Exeter Union High School and Catherine Weigel of University Preparatory High School.

For the complete list of winners and their winning works, visit tcoe.org/MockTrial/Results.