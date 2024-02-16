One seat available on Visalia Planning Commission, apply now

Applications are now being accepted for the Visalia Planning Commission. There is currently one seat available with the term beginning July 1, 2024, and ending June 30, 2026. One Planning Commissioner will complete their fourth and final term ending June 30, 2024, creating an opportunity for those interested in joining the Commission.

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the City Council concerning land use, building, subdivisions, administers the Zoning Ordinance and handles matters that affect the growth and development of Visalia.

The Commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m., additional work sessions and meetings may be scheduled to address specific matters. This position does require the filing of a Fair Political Practices Commission Conflict of Interest Form 700, the tool used by public officials to disclose their financial interests that may be affected by their public official decisions.

Recruitment for the open position on the Visalia Planning Commission will continue until Friday, March 8, 2024, at 5 p.m. The date and format of the interviews for Commission candidates will depend upon the number of applications received. Formal appointment to the Planning Commission by the Visalia City Council will occur on a yet to be determined date.

To apply, visit www.visalia.city/committees and fill out the online application or download the City of Visalia Committees and Commissions Handbook and complete the included application. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024.

Completed hard copy applications may be mailed or dropped off in-person to the City Clerk’s office at City of Visalia Administration, 220 N. Santa Fe, Visalia, CA 93292 or via email to Michelle Nicholson at [email protected]. All applications must be received by the deadline.