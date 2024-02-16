Mathys files C&D order against David Valadao for alleged false claims

22nd Congressional Candidate Chris Mathys has filed a Notice of Cease and Desist order against David Valadao and the Congressional leadership Fund after they released false claims and outright lies circulated in hit mailers and radio and television commercials accusing Mathys of “helping and supporting a convicted, serial rapist, Lonnie West.”

Former Councilman Mathys took decisive action to resolve a dangerous situation and provided safety and protection for families and children living in a residential neighborhood of Fresno by moving West into a group home in an industrial area away from homes and families.

Chris Mathys stated, “Valadao is trying to divert attention from his liberal record including impeaching President Trump, his support for amnesty and sending billions of dollars to the Ukraine. “

The Mathys for Congress campaign demands Valadao immediately ceases and desists from spreading any further lies and misrepresentations related to the Lonnie West case or legal action will be filed on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.