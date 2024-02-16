Kern County leaders, including State Sen. Shannon Grove, line up behind Boudreaux

In a major shift of support, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux won the endorsement of State Sen. Shannon Grove (R–Bakersfield), Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, the Kern Law Enforcement Association, and Bakersfield Police Officers Association.

Grove, Youngblood, and KLEA President Tim Caughron announced their respective endorsements at a press conference at the World Ag Expo here.

Sen. Grove has represented Kern County for 14 years in the California State Legislature, serving as a member of the California State Assembly from 2010 through 2016 and winning a seat in the California State Senate in 2018.

She served as California State Senate Republican Leader from 2019-2021.

Since 2022, Sen. Grove has represented the 8th Senate District, whose boundaries closely mirror those of the 20th Congressional district – stretching from northern Fresno County to southern Kern County.

Said Grove at Wednesday’s press conference:

“District 20 is home to strategic military bases in East Kern, the top three food-producing counties in the world, and 70% of the state’s oil and gas energy. I know that Mike Boudreaux will fight for this Valley to ensure this district feeds the world and fuels the nation. With his experience in law enforcement, the stars and bars on his uniform protect our integrity with our military.

With his experience and career in law enforcement – the stars and bars on his uniform – he’ll fight to secure our border and make sure that he protects our nation’s sovereignty. Last, but certainly not least, Mike Boudreaux will answer when you call. He’s willing to be a problem solver – regardless of how big or small your problem might be. Mike Boudreaux will solve your problem and be available to all of you. I’m proud to be endorsing and supporting Mike Boudreaux for Congress.”

Sheriff Donny Youngblood has served the people of Kern County as Sheriff since 2006. Similar to Sheriff Boudreaux, Sheriff Youngblood is a 30-plus year career member of the Kern County Sheriffs Department, rising through the ranks to the chief executive role elected by Kern County voters.

Said Youngblood at Wednesday’s press conference:

“Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and I are lockstep on the second Amendment. Between Kern and Tulare counties, we’ve issued more than 25,000 CCWs to citizens, more than any place else in the state of California. We are lockstep on immigration. I stood with Mike side-by-side on the southern border with President Trump and we told him ‘We have to secure the border.’ I’m extremely proud to endorse Sheriff Mike Boudreaux to serve as our Congressman. I think he’s gonna do a great job and represent us extremely well.”

With Youngblood’s endorsement, Boudreaux has secured the support of all San Joaquin Valley Sheriffs for his Congressional candidacy.

Joining Youngblood as members of Sheriffs for Boudreaux are:

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims (Ret.)

Tulare County Sheriff Bill Wittman (Ret.)

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson

Kern County Sheriff Carl Sparks (Ret.)

California State Sheriffs Association

The Kern Law Enforcement Association (KLEA) represents more than 500 Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kern County District Attorney Investigators, the peace officers of the Kern County DA’s Office.

Said Tim Coghran, President of KLEA, at Wednesday’s press conference:

“As this campaign has progressed, it’s become very evident that one of the most important concerns of citizens here is the border and what’s going on down there. Sheriff Boudreaux has been a consistent leader fighting against the dangers of Proposition 47 and 57, Senate Bill 54, and other dangerous laws cooked up by Sacramento that have left the Valley more vulnerable than ever.

On behalf of the Kern Law Enforcement Association and Bakersfield Police Officers Association, we are proud to endorse and support Sheriff Boudreaux for Congress in the 20th District.”

With the endorsement of KLEA, Boudreaux has secured the unanimous backing of all Sheriffs deputies protecting the 20th Congressional District.

Previously, Boudreaux secured the endorsement of the Tulare County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Kings County Deputy Sheriffs Association, and Fresno County Deputy Sheriffs Association.

The Bakersfield Police Officers Association (BPOA) joins an ever-growing roster of Valley police officers supporting Boudreaux for Congress including the Clovis, Visalia, Tulare, Lindsay, Porterville, Farmersville, Exeter, Dinuba, and Woodlake Police Officers Associations.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued the following statement regarding the endorsement of Sen. Grove, Sheriff Youngblood, KLEA and BPOA.

“I am so humbled and blessed to have the support of two incredible leaders in Sen. Shannon Grove and Sheriff Donny Youngblood. For many years, I have counted them among some of my dearest friends fighting for a better Valley. With their support, and the support of our men and women in uniform in the Golden Empire, our campaign’s momentum is undeniable.

I look forward to being a champion in Congress for Kern County energy producers who fuel our nation, helping deliver energy produced in California for Californians. Together, we can build a stronger, safer Valley.”