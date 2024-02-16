Grand opening to be held February 22 for new Tulare County Museum

The Tulare County Museum is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest addition, a state-of-the-art building dedicated to showcasing meticulously restored agricultural equipment by local schools. The event will take place on Thursday, February 22 at 3:30 p.m. at 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia.

The new building represents a significant milestone for the Tulare County Museum and the Tulare County Historical Society, solidifying their commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich agricultural heritage of our community. This innovative space will serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of local students who have poured their passion into the restoration of historical farming equipment. The restored equipment will be displayed along with additional agricultural equipment from the Museum’s collection to illuminate the processes of farming.

Highlights of the Grand Opening Event:

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: the celebration will kick off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring key figures from the community, local government officials, and representatives from the Tulare County Museum and Tulare County Historical Society. Tours: Visitors will have the opportunity to take tours of the new building. These tours will provide insight into the history of each piece and the process of bringing them back to their former glory. The equipment will serve as pieces of a larger picture that tell the story of farming. Community Partnerships: The Tulare County Museum will use this occasion to express gratitude to the local schools, businesses, and volunteers who played a crucial role in making this project a reality. The grand opening will serve as an opportunity to strengthen community ties and foster future collaborations.

The Tulare County Museum invites the public, media representatives, and supporters of local education and history to join in this momentous occasion. This grand opening marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Tulare County Museum’s commitment to preserving and sharing the agricultural heritage that has shaped our community.