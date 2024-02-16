Downtown Americans with Disabilities Act improvements starting February 20

Downtown Visalia will soon see improvements underway on sections of sidewalk and intersection ramps as part of the Downtown Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Improvement Project.

The ADA Improvement Project will make improvements on Bridge Street and Santa Fe Street that include improving downtown routes for pedestrians and those in wheelchairs, walkers, and motorized scooters.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. The City’s contractor crews will be replacing the intersection ramps and sidewalk sections between Main Street and Center Avenue on Bridge Street and Santa Fe Street.

“All roads will remain open throughout the duration of the project, as all work will be limited to the ramps and sidewalks, but pedestrian traffic will be impacted due to the closure of those sidewalks and ramps once construction begins,” provided Vikram Manke, Assistant Engineer, City of Visalia.

Travelers and those traversing through downtown can expect construction crews working from approximately 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through early April.

“The ADA Improvement Project is being funded by a Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG),” added Manke. “Under this grant, the City of Visalia has been implementing several projects to address needs for infrastructure improvement, economic development, housing rehabilitation, and other public services.”