COUNCILMAN KEN WEIR ANNOUNCES WRITE- IN CAMPAIGN FOR STATE ASSEMBLY

I am announcing that I am a WRITE-IN candidate for the 32nd Assembly seat that will be before the voters of Kern and Tulare counties on March 5th.

Assemblyman Vince Fong’s name is confirmed on the 20th Congressional ballot and I fully support Vince for that position ; Vince has shown great expertise in the Legislature especially in oil, water and agriculture issues. He will be able to represent the large 20th congressional district with strength and respect of his colleagues.

While officials did not remove Vince’s name from the Assembly ballot that he sought prior to McCarthy’s retirement, Vince is no longer seeking the Assembly office and therefore I will run a campaign asking voters to Write – in my name on the 32rd Assembly ballot so that I achieve the votes to continue on to the general election in November.

I am honored to have the endorsement of State Senator Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Fong, and former Congressman Kevin McCarthy. Like the voters in Kern County, they are well aware of my work over the years as an elected trustee of the Bakersfield City School District and as a member of the Bakersfield City Council.

My business career has been as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and I have worked in my own firm for 20 years. I have also been Chair of the Kern County Republican Party for the past 8 years and am proud of the work the party along with the voters have achieved electing Republicans to virtually a majority of public offices.

In order to win in the primary and continue on to the November general ballot, I will run a write-in campaign urging voters to Write-in ‘Ken Weir’ for 32nd Assembly. I will at the same time urge their vote for Vince on the congressional ballot.

This is a major endeavor over the next few weeks and months, and I will need much support from the people in Kern and Tulare counties . I look forward to the campaign.

Contact:

Ken Weir for Assembly

PO Box 887 Bakersfield CA 93302

661-327-4141