Academic Decathlon 2024 concludes Saturday, Feb. 3

The Tulare County Office of Education will hold the final rounds of the 2024 Tulare County Academic Decathlon, a 10-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students, on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Teams of Tulare County students from eight high schools will compete in two school categories – large school and small school – for the chance to advance to the state competition. The teams represent the following schools:

Small Schools

Harmony Magnet Academy (Strathmore)

Orosi High School

Woodlake High School (at large team)

Large Schools:

Dinuba High School

El Diamante High School Team 5 (Visalia)

El Diamante High School Team 6 (Visalia)

Golden West High School (Visalia)

Granite Hills High School (Porterville)

Tulare Western High School (at large team)

Several high schools are entering at-large competitors. The competitors are eligible to win awards, but do not constitute a full team and, therefore, are not eligible to advance to the state competition. High schools some at-large competitors include: Dinuba High School, El Diamante High School, Granite Hills High School, Harmony Magnet Academy, Orosi High School, Tulare Western High School, and Woodlake High School.

Prior to the final Super Quiz event, the teams of six to nine members have been contending in 10 grueling events. The teams are made up of equal numbers (either two or three students) from the following grade point groups: Varsity (0-2.99 GPA), Scholastic (3-3.74 GPA) and Honors (3.75-4 GPA). Team members test their knowledge of subjects including economics, social science, mathematics, music, art, language and literature, and science. In addition, the contestants present prepared and impromptu speeches, written essays on given topics, and undergo interviews by a panel of judges.

The academic relay known as the oral “Super Quiz” is the final competitive event. Questions in this year’s Super Quiz topic are related to the national theme, “Technology & Humanity.” The Super Quiz round of competition takes place on February 3 at approximately 10:00 a.m. in TCOE’s Conference Center at 6200 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. The awards ceremony will begin immediately following the Super Quiz at approximately 11:00 a.m.

“Few competitions engage students of various academic levels in the study of multiple subject matters better than Academic Decathlon,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “In addition, Academic Decathlon is helping to build writing, communication, and speaking skills through its essay, interview, and speech competitions – skills that will serve students well into college and career.”