Letter: Why I’m supporting Matt Stoll for District 20

The first time I heard Matt Stoll speak was when he was running for Congress in District 16 in the GOP primaries against candidates Michael Maher, Elizabeth Heng and Connie Conway. Even though, Matt Stoll was new to politics and an outsider – he was well-versed in the issues that were concerning the American people, and had great ideas about how he was going to make their lives better.

I knew then, I was going to support Matt Stoll for Congress.

Now, he is running for Congress in District 20, Kevin McCarthy’s seat, because he believes passionately about helping the hard-working people who are left behind due to Biden’s radical “woke agenda,” high food prices and gas; open borders, and out-of-control crimes.

Matt Stoll is a strong conservative and a MAGA Republican that will fight, just like Trump for “We the People”, the forgotten people. He will be our voice that stands up to the special interests that have had a stranglehold on our community, towns, cities, states and the country.

While other candidates who are running in District 20 are beholden to their donors, their consultants and established politicians – Matt Stoll will be your voice in Congress.

As a a highly decorated pilot in the military, as a veteran business owner, but most importantly a great dad to his son, Matt Stoll will fight for us in Congress against the Democrats and RINOS and DC corruption.

Matt Stoll is the ONLY candidate for Congress who would make DISTRICT 20 GREAT AGAIN.

Please go to electmattstoll.com for more information on Matt Stoll