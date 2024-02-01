Clovis Police Officers Association endorses Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congress

The Clovis Police Officers Association, the voice of Clovis’ men and women in uniform, endorsed Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for the 20th Congressional District.

“It is time for law enforcement to be represented at the table and that is exactly what Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will do. Law enforcement needs a strong voice to educate law makers on the decisions they make and how they directly affect those in this noble profession,” said CPOA President Jordan Hunter. “His reputation as the Sheriff of Tulare County is a testament of the work he will continue to do as a representative of the United States Congress. The Clovis Police Officers Association is proud to endorse his campaign as our next representative for United States Congress.”

Sheriff Boudreaux issued the following statement:

“I am honored to win the support and trust of Clovis’ hard-working police officers. Not only are these men and women the lynchpin of the Clovis Way of Life, they understand the dangers facing our Valley. I look forward to taking the fight for a safer, stronger Valley to Washington with their support. The Clovis Police Officers Association joins a growing roster of Valley leaders and organizations supporting Boudreaux for Congress including:

Congresswoman Connie Conway (Ret.)

State Senator Andy Vidak (Ret.)

Assemblyman Devon Mathis

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward

Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari

Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian

Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend

Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims (Ret.)

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig

Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes

Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco

Clovis City Councilman Matt Basgall

Clovis City Councilman Drew Bessinger

Clovis City Councilwoman Diane Pearce

Clovis City Councilman Vong Mouanoutoua

Clovis Unified Trustee Hugh Awtrey III

Clovis Unified Trustee Deena Combs Flores

U.S. Ambassador and Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel

California Republican Assembly

Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly

Fresno Republican Assembly

Tulare Republican Assembly

Greater Ridgecrest Republican Assembly

Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly

Taft Republican Assembly

Kern River Valley Republican Assembly