California Latino Legislative Caucus endorses Angel Ruiz for Assembly District 33

The California Latino Legislative Caucus proudly endorses Angel Ruiz for Assembly District 33. Angel has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our core values, which include advocating for social justice and improving healthcare access.

“Angel Ruiz’s dedication and proven track record in championing the rights and well-being of all Californians, especially those in marginalized communities, align perfectly with our Caucus’s goals,” said a spokesperson for the California Latino Legislative Caucus. “We are confident that he will continue to be a strong advocate for social justice, healthcare reform, and bridging the digital divide. Angel is the leader that Assembly District 33 needs, and we are proud to support him.”

Responding to the endorsement, Angel Ruiz said, “I am deeply grateful and honored to receive the endorsement of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. This endorsement is more than a personal achievement; it’s a call to action. It reinforces my commitment to being the voice for the voiceless and to tirelessly work towards realizing the dreams and aspirations of every member of our community. Together, we can build a brighter future for Assembly District 33.”

Angel Ruiz’s campaign has focused on community empowerment, labor rights, healthcare accessibility, and ending the digital divide. His work has resonated with many in the district, earning him widespread support.

For more information about Angel Ruiz and his campaign for Assembly District 33, please visit AngelRuizAD33.com