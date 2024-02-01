Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias honored MLK Day alongside community members

In a heartwarming display of community unity, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias organized a memorable event centered around the theme of respect.

The day kicked off at the Visalia-Gindick Club with approximately 100 enthusiastic participants, including members, staff, and community members. A sea of smiling faces carrying signs adorned with inspirational messages set the positive tone for the day.

The group embarked on a symbolic walk through the streets, making their way to the Garden Street Plaza downtown. As they gathered at the plaza, the event unfolded with a powerful message from Debra Robinson, a dedicated local nurse with 30 years of service to the community. Robinson eloquently spoke about the profound impact of respect, emphasizing that this seemingly small, seven-letter word holds the key to enhancing our daily lives.

“Respect is a small, seven-letter word that has a huge impact on our daily lives… When practicing respect, it may not directly change the person you’re showing respect to, but the habit of being respectful touches our own souls and our own hearts, making us better people, which in turn positively affects the world around us,” shared Robinson.

The theme of respect was further explored as a Woodlake teen member shared her perspectives. Alexandra Martinez, who attends the Woodlake Club, was instrumental in selecting the theme along with her peers, and was selected as spokesperson where she expressed their thoughts on the importance of respect in shaping a harmonious community.

Following these impactful presentations, the group made their way back to the club for lunch and socializing in the gym. The post-lunch festivities included a resource fair that provided attendees with boxes of food, personal care items, and more. The Central California Blood Center was also present, collecting donations to contribute to the welfare of the community.

The event was a testament to the collective effort of the community, with gratitude extended to all those who made it possible. The organizers and staff members did an amazing job in orchestrating a special day filled with inspiration and love. As the day concluded, participants expressed anticipation for next year’s event, already looking forward to continuing this meaningful tradition. This event with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias proves that fostering respect and unity within a community creates a positive ripple effect that extends far beyond the event itself.

Follow the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias on Facebook and Instagram @bgcsequoias in order to stay updated and see coverage of this event.

Interested in having your child attend the Boys & Girls Club? Find a Club near you at bgcsequoias.org/ourclubs and get registered at bgcsequoias.org/registration.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is focused on helping all young people, especially those who need us most, become responsible, caring and productive members of society. Boys & Girls Clubs were established in Tulare County in the 1990’s when Exeter and Visalia community leaders responded to the need for a positive place for local youth to spend free time after school. Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias provides services at Clubs throughout Tulare County. Clubs provide a wide span of activities for local youth, varying from STEM to sports. www.bgcsequoias.org