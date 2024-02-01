The public is invited to join us at the 31st annual Visalia Home & Patio Springfest, February 2, 3 & 4, at the Visalia Convention Center. With over 300 booths on display, this year’s home show has everything for the home and garden, and much more. South Valley residents will have an opportunity to get ideas, inspiration, and to increase the comfort, beauty, efficiency, and value of their existing homes, or get many options to find a new home.

NEW HOUSING OPTIONS!

For those looking for a new home – big or small – San Joaquin Valley Homes will feature their exciting new homes at Maplewood in Visalia featuring Modern Cottage, Craftsman, and Farmhouse models. Smee Homes is also previewing their new construction in Exeter, Porterville, Goshen, and new communities coming this year in Woodlake & Farmersville.

Looking for something a little smaller, tour Tiny Homes and ADUs. See the Pocket 288 that Prefab Innovations will display on the courtyard as this home packs a punch on efficiency with insulated walls, solar panels, and a mini-split HVAC. No need to sweat the utility bill.

NEW GARDENING & LANDSCAPING IDEAS!

In the Garden Center, there will be a variety of nurseries, garden clubs and flower societies to help with Spring planting . And UC Master Gardeners will host hourly seminars and feature their new food preservation program. Gowin Green and Divine Landscape will create two 20×20 featured exhibits to provide ways to enhance curb appeal and maintain the yard. And complementing the landscaping, Springfest outdoor living products will include, unique sheds, barbeque islands, awnings, a variety of garden art and pottery, artificial turf and pool contractors.

NEW REMODELING IDEAS &INTERIOR DESIGNS!

Inside, attendees will find affordable decorating and home improvement options provided by local, family-owned companies. For those planning a new kitchen, Elements Design (Tulare) will be scheduling appointments and the guys at Bella Stone Countertops (Porterville) will be showing the latest in granite, quartz and tile. For interior design projects, Robinson’s Interiors (Hanford) joins this year’s shows featuring flooring and window coverings.

Renewal by Andersen (Fresno) will be displaying the latest in windows, and Westcoast Security Screens (Bakersfield) will display an array of attractive and secure window and door screens for added protection. T-Mobile, Brinks & ADT, Xfinity and Direct TV will have state-of-the art smart home options and Interstate Lighting will feature ways to illuminate every room. And, of course, the experts at the Visalia & Tulare Home Depot stores will be on hand to assist with DIY home repairs and the right parts and tools for any project.

NEW COOKING IDEAS & FOOD!

Graze Craze will be hosting two charcuterie demos on Saturday and Sunday, and two lucky winners will take home boards created at the show. Crowds can enjoy local musicians, John Singh and Samantha Escobar, while indulging in delicious concession food prepared by Javis Taco Shack, Albacues BBQ, Rae’s Dogs & Delights and Rotie Coffee.

SOMETHING NEW FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

In the Marketplace, shop for Valentine’s Day gifts and enjoy tantalizing treats including chocolate moonshine and caramel covered apples. Let the younger kids pot plants at the Home Depot clinic, while older ones can check out the latest sports leagues, or learn how they may quality to attend University High School, a free charter school, located inside Fresno State University.

SPRINGFEST PRIZES

An as usual, the annual Treasure Hunt entry forms will be located inside the show entrance. Completed forms qualify to win one of the many prizes when they include a stamp from all designated “enter to win” (red star) booth locations. Merchant-provided giveaways including stylish furniture, $500 gift certificates (Best Buy and Home Goods), a Smart Home starter kit, gift baskets, garden statuary, a BBQ, and even a landscape design package.

ADMISSION TICKETS

Friday is SENIOR’S DAY (62 years and over) gets in for FREE! Visit the website to buy discounted tickets. Tickets may also be purchased by cash or credit, at the door.

General Admission is $10, online $7

Seniors/Military is $5 (Saturday & Sunday), online $4

Children under 12 are free.

For more information VisaliaHomeShows.com/Springfest or call (800) 700-SHOW!