Ric Grenell, Kash Patel – Trump administration national security alumni – endorse Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congress

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has won the support of former U.S. Ambassador and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell and former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel in his bid for the 20th Congressional district.

Grenell is an American diplomat who most recently served as Acting Director of National Intelligence in President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Grenell also served as the United States Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020 and as the Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations from 2019 to 2021.

“Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is an America First patriot who has proven he is a principled fighter for freedom. The Central Valley will be well represented in Congress by Mike,” Grenell said. “California needs leaders with the courage to stand up to the Washington bureaucrats. His record proves he is the right choice for the Valley. I fully endorse Mike Boudreaux for Congress.”

Prior to his tenure in the Trump administration, Ambassador Grenell was a U.S. State Department spokesperson at the United Nations for 8 years during the George W. Bush administration and was a voting member of the United Nations Security Council. He was also the foreign policy and national security spokesman for GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential campaign.

Grenell resides in Southern California and leads Fix California, an advocacy group fighting for secure elections and a more vibrant California.

Patel was the Deputy Director of National Intelligence during the Trump administration. He also served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counter Terrorism at the National Security Council, overseeing key American security victories including the elimination of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He was also National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for former House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R–Tulare).

“Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is the kind of leader we need in Congress, one with the courage to stand up and fight, not back down, and put America first,” Patel said. “The Central Valley needs someone with the fortitude to fight for them and I am proud to support him for the 20th district.”

Boudreaux issued the following statement:

“Ric Grenell has long been a fighter for conservative values, as his record shows during his tenure with the Trump administration leading our nation’s voice at the U.S. Embassy in Germany and taking a strong stand to fix our intelligence community as Acting DNI. Few people understand what it takes to keep America safe like Kash Patel. He’s seen it all – from combatting questionable investigations in the House Intelligence Committee to defeating America’s greatest enemies with sage leadership of our intelligence community. They, like me, are committed to fixing California and strengthening America and I’m honored to have their support and endorsement for the 20th Congressional District.”

Ambassador Grenell and Kash Patel join a growing roster of Valley leaders supporting Boudreaux for Congress including:

