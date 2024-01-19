West Hills board to consider changing names of Lemoore, Coalinga colleges

After receiving petitions signed by at least 15 qualified electors of the district, in accordance with Education Code sections 70902 and 72000, the West Hills Community College District Board of Trustees has scheduled a hearing to provide an opportunity for members of the public to comment on the proposed change of name from West Hills College Coalinga to Coalinga College and West Hills College Lemoore to Lemoore College. The hearing will occur during the Board’s regular meeting on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at Harris Ranch.

This pivotal hearing marks the concluding phase of the district’s extensive rebranding initiative, which included a comprehensive brand audit, engaging focus groups, distributing surveys, and hosting multiple meetings at each college to gather feedback on the proposed college name and logo alterations.

“The potential name change is a significant step in our commitment to aligning with the evolving needs and aspirations of our community,” said West Hills Community College District Chancellor Dr. Kristin Clark. “We have engaged in a thorough and inclusive process to ensure that the new name truly reflects the identity and values of our colleges.”

The West Hills College Lemoore meeting on November 27, 2023, drew a notable attendance of 68 individuals, including students, community members, staff, and a board member. Subsequently, a petition supporting the proposed name change, encompassing 50 qualified West Hills Community College District electors, was received.

Similarly, the West Hills College Coalinga meeting took place on November 29, 2023, with approximately 55 attendees, including students, community members, staff, and a board member. A subsequent petition in favor of the proposed name change was received, reflecting support from 40 qualified West Hills Community College District electors.

Following the hearing on January 19, 2024, the West Hills Community College District Board of Trustees will, by resolution, either approve or reject the petitions. If the petitions are granted, the clerk will promptly notify the Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges of the official name changes.