Sequoia Shuttle reservations now open

As a true “Gateway to the Sequoias,” the City of Visalia has offered affordable transportation to the Sequoia National Park via the Sequoia Shuttle service since 2007.
This year, residents and visitors from all over the world can plan ahead when visiting Sequoia National Park and make a reservation via the online system at www.sequoiashuttle.com.
Operated by the City of Visalia Transit Division, the Sequoia Shuttle offers various pickup and drop-off locations throughout Visalia, and even surrounding communities, such as Farmersville, Exeter, Lemon Cove, and Three Rivers.
Reservations for the Sequoia Shuttle can be made online at www.sequoiashuttle.com or over the phone at (877) 287-4453. Reservations can be booked in advance through the end of the season, but must be booked at least 90 minutes before the desired shuttle departure time.
The pickup times for the Sequoia Shuttle vary by location, but start as early as 6 a.m. and are available through 9 a.m. New this season is the addition of pick-up locations at Farmersville City Hall and Exeter Center for Arts, Culture, and History.
Once inside the Park, Sequoia Shuttle passengers can enjoy unlimited internal shuttle service to the major attractions of the Park from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., which is also when the last shuttle leaves for the day.
“We always advise passengers to plan ahead as much as possible,” added DeRossett. “With limited to no cell phone service in the Park, it is very important to keep track of time and know when you are scheduled to come back down the mountain on the shuttle.”
Passengers can enjoy a comfortable and affordable ride via the shuttle, and can even bring a backpack for hiking or their own food in a picnic-size, sealed lunch bag or box to be enjoyed once off the shuttle. While there are no restrooms on the shuttle, the shuttle stops half-way to take a break. There is room for a total of two bikes and two wheelchairs should passengers need to bring such items on the shuttle.
For more information, visit www.sequoiashuttle.com or call (877) 287-4435.