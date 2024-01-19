Public invited to grand opening of inclusive playground at Mooney Grove

Tulare County Parks was one of six recipients of the Grants for Community Integration for Children and Adolescents awarded by The Department of Developmental Services (DDS). The grant amount of $450,000 was used to purchase Inclusive Playground equipment for children and adolescents with access and functional needs and has been installed at Mooney Grove Park.

The Central Valley Regional Center (CVRC) has worked together with the Parks Division of the General Services Agency on the development of this project. This project is intended to enhance and develop integrated and inclusive social recreation programming for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) ages 3-21.

The equipment includes a full playground unit with ramps, an inclusive orbit, a roller slide, inclusive swings, wheelchair accessibility swings, and more. The playground equipment is multi-generational so parents, grandparents and caregivers may benefit from ramps and flat surfaces.

Tulare County Supervisor, Amy Shuklian says, “Play is such an integral part of development for children and this playground will provide the opportunity for children of all abilities to play together.”

The playground construction is complete, and The Parks Division invites the public to the grand opening event on January 22, 2024, at 2:30 PM. This is the first Inclusive Playground in Tulare County that is fully accessible for children and adolescents with access and functional needs.