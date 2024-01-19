Porterville accepting nominations for Military Banner Program

The City of Porterville is currently accepting nominations for the Military Banner Program. The program was started in 2016 for the Porterville area as a way to honor both current and past military personnel for their service to the nation and community. The banner acts as a public expression of gratitude that pays tribute to the courage, commitment, and heroism displayed by individuals who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Family members and loved ones may nominate a military hero to be honored with a banner that will show the individual’s name and photo.

The banners will be raised for Memorial Day and displayed on major streets throughout the City.

To qualify for the Military Banner Program, the honoree must be a current or past member of the United States Armed Forces and a current or past resident within the Porterville area. The honoree’s discharge from military service, if applicable, must also be honorable.

The cost of the banner is $260 and shall be the responsibility of the sponsor. There is no charge for any nominations submitted on behalf of local military personnel that were killed in action. Nominations can be submitted online by visiting the City of Porterville website or at the Parks and Leisure office, 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A. Along with the application, the sponsor must also submit a military photo of the service person.

The application deadline for the 2024 display period is February 1. Visit the City of Porterville website for more information or call (559) 791-7695.