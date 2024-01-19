Fresno County, Clovis leaders endorse Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congress

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has earned a new wave of endorsements from Fresno County, including the support of a majority of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

Endorsing Sheriff Boudreaux for the 20th Congressional District:

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni – A 27-year career law enforcement officer who spent his entire career with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Zanoni served as Assistant Sheriff for four years before being elected as Fresno County’s 26th Sheriff in 2022.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims (Ret.) – A former police officer and 39-year veteran of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Mims was elected as Fresno County’s 25th Sheriff – and first-ever woman Sheriff – in 2006.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig – A 16-year member of the Clovis City Council, serving as Mayor of the city twice, and licensed general contractor, Magsig was elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors in 2016.

Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes – A lifelong dairyman and native of Riverdale, Mendes served as a member of the Riverdale Unified Schol District Board of Trustees, Riverdale Public Utility District, and Southwest Transportation Agency. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2014.

Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco – A fourth-generation farmer and dairyman, Pacheco served on the Kerman Unified School Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of Community Health System. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2014.

Boudreaux has also earned endorsements from Clovis community leaders:

Clovis City Councilman Drew Bessinger – A U.S. Army veteran and career law enforcement officer, Bessinger was a retired Clovis Police Captain, with stints as Interim Police Chief in Kingsburg, Parlier, and Atwater, before being elected to the Clovis City Council in 2017. He served as Mayor in 2020.

Clovis City Councilman Matt Basgall – A 29-year career law enforcement officer, Basgall spent his entire career with the Clovis Police Department, retiring after six years as Chief of Police, later becoming the Director of School Security for California Health Sciences University. He was elected to the Clovis City Council in 2022.

Clovis City Councilwoman Diane Pearce – A former aide to Congressman George Radanovich (Ret.), Pearce is the full-time owner and manager of entertainment and live events company King Productions. She is the past president of the Fresno City and County Republican Women Federated. Pearce was elected to the Clovis City Council in 2022.

Clovis City Councilman Vong Mouanoutoua – A childhood immigrant who arrived to the United States after the fall of Laos following its secret war with Vietnam in the 1970s, Mouanoutoua is the Director of External Relations and Project Development for Community Health System. He was elected in 2017.

Clovis Unified Trustee Hugh Awtrey III – A local businessman and insurance agent with DiBuduo & DeFendis, Awtrey spent 13 years as a volunteer director – and later chairman – of the Foundation for Clovis Schools prior to his appointment to the Board of Trustees and subsequent election in 2020.

Clovis Unified Trustee Deena Combs Flores – A 21-year educator and mother of three Clovis Unified graduates and a current local student. She was elected to the Board in 2022.

“We’re facing difficult times in the Valley and California. Crime, homelessness, and a fentanyl epidemic are threatening our way of life. We need leadership in Washington with real-world experience confronting these issues and a leader who will fight for our region’s values and biggest needs,” Magsig said. “There’s no one better than Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. He has spent his entire career protecting the Valley and will do the same and more in Congress.”

Boudreaux issued the following statement:

“It’s becoming clear: our momentum is growing and I’m blessed to have the support and confidence of so many local leaders in Fresno County,” Boudreaux said. “I look forward to building on this support to deliver a safer, stronger Fresno County in Congress.”

These Fresno County leaders join a growing list of endorsements that includes:

Congresswoman Connie Conway (Ret.)

State Senator Andy Vidak (Ret.)

Assemblyman Devon Mathis

Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend

Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari

Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian

Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel