VISIT VISALIA TO HOST MISS AMERICA WATCH PARTY TO CHEER ON THE REIGNING MISS CALIFORNIA SABRINA LEWIS

Visit Visalia and the Visalia Marriott Hotel at the Convention Center will host a Watch Party for the Miss America Competition Sunday, January 14, 2024. The competition, being held in Orlando, Florida, will be live-streamed by the Miss America organization at 4:00 pm pacific time and will air on screens set up at the Visalia Marriott Hotel. The public is invited and encouraged to cheer on the reigning Miss California, Sabrina Lewis, as she vies for the title.

Sabrina Lewis was crowned Miss California July 1, 2023 at the Visalia Convention Center, the first time the competition was held in Visalia. Forty-three women representing cities throughout the state competed for the title. The Miss California organization recently selected Visalia to be the new host city for their annual Miss California and Miss California’s Teen competition. This prestigious, professional development competition includes a week of interviews, rehearsals and meaningful community involvement with the experience culminating with the crowning of the winners.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the Miss California program continues to evolve to better serve the women in the program and to stay in step with the changing roles of women. The mission of the Miss California program is to advance the creation, promotion, and support of educational, achievement, and community service opportunities for young women in the State of California. The organization supports growth in leadership skills, talent, communication skills and provides educational scholarships. They are a part of the Miss America Organization that awards millions in cash and in-kind scholarships annually. The 2024 competition will be held on June 15 at the Visalia Convention Center.

We proudly share in the excitement as Miss Lewis vies for the title of Miss America. The last time Miss California won the Miss America title was 1983 when Debra Sue Maffett was crowned.

Event Details:

Event: Miss America Watch Part

Location: Visalia Marriott Hotel

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Time: Broadcast begins at 4:00 pm until Miss America is crowned

Cost: No charge

More Information: (559) 334-0141

About Visit Visalia: Visit Visalia is a collaboration of the Visalia Tourism Marketing District and the Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCVB) dedicated to marketing, advertising, public relations and other promotional efforts that inspire travel to the City of Visalia. Visit Visalia works closely with local lodging properties, restaurants and attractions to foster interest in Visalia as a year-round destination for leisure, family, and meeting and convention travelers. For more information about Visit Visalia go to www.VisitVisalia.com and follow Visit Visalia on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Miss California: The Miss California Organization advances the creation, promotion, and support of educational, achievement, and community service opportunities for young women in the State of California. We are a part of the Miss America Organization that awards millions in cash and in-kind scholarships annually. For more information go to https://www.misscalifornia.org.