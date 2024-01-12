Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias Hosts Annual Walk for MLK Jr. Day

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias (BGCS) would like to announce their annual MLK Jr. Day Walk and invite the community to join them in celebration this year.

On January 15th, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias will be holding their annual march and service event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Every year, members and staff from our clubs located in Visalia, Tulare, Exeter, Ivanhoe, Strathmore, Hanford & Farmersville congregate at the Visalia-Gindick Boys & Girls Club to march downtown as a united group. They then hold their program at the Garden Street Plaza, spreading messages of positivity. Boys & Girls Clubs of the

Sequoias invites the public to join them and make this march memorable.

Though school is out of session on MLK Jr. Day, members still choose to spend the day with the Boys & Girls Club—traveling by bus from their local Clubs to the Visalia-Gindick Club. Parents and friends of the Club join in on the march, preparing posters, holding up banners, and chanting motivational messages. Once the group arrives at the plaza, the program begins.

This year, BGCS is grateful to have some of their own teen members speak at the event and speak to their chosen theme of “Respect.” and what that means to them on this Holiday. After the walk and event in Garden Street Plaza, a resource fair back at the Club provided by each of the eight BGCS sites, will be available for all attendees. They will be providing resources local to their Clubs for members, families, and friends to utilize for support and assistance. Some resources include: fresh fruit, vegetables, other food, bottled water, and hygiene packets.

For those looking to make a difference, there is a blood drive opportunity in the works, but not yet confirmed.

BGCS organizes this event every year in order to show their members the importance of standing up for their beliefs and uniting for a cause. Renee Brisson, Area Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias, explains “Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a special time of year for our clubs to come together and continuously teach members about the importance of unity as a community. We want all members to understand how vital it is to respect everyone, no matter the color of their skin. Everyone deserves to be treated equally. Celebrating this day and what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for is a tradition that will continue to unite the diversity in our Clubs’ communities.”

The goal is for this event to grow every year in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. BGCS hopes that others will come out and help inspire unity within our community on this special day.

You are invited to join the march on Monday, January 15th. The march will begin at 10:30 AM at the Visalia-Gindick Boys & Girls Club (215 W. Tulare Ave), with the Resource Fair beginning at 12:30PM, and the day ending around 2:00PM. Attendees are welcome to continue on to the Resource Fair provided by their Site Directors and Staff, after the walk and speeches are complete. Follow the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias on Facebook and Instagram @bgcsequoias in order to stay updated and see coverage of this event. Interested in having your child attend the Boys & Girls Club? Find a Club near you at bgcsequoias.org/ourclubs and get registered at bgcsequoias.org/registration.