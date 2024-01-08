Tulare County leaders endorse Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Congress

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has won a growing list of endorsements from Tulare County leaders, including a supermajority of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

Endorsing Sheriff Boudreaux for the 20th Congressional District…

District Attorney Tim Ward – A 24-year veteran prosecutor of the Tulare County DA’s Office with assignments on the Felony Trial, Juvenile, Ag Crimes, and Homicide units before becoming a supervising prosecutor, Ward was appointed to serve as Tulare County’s top prosecutor in 2012, succeeding DA Phil Cline.

Sheriff Bill Wittman (Ret.) – Named the Sheriff of Tulare County in 1995, Wittman oversaw the department up through the promotion of Boudreaux to Undersheriff and ultimately Acting Sheriff in 2013.

County Supervisor Amy Shuklian – Prior to her election to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors in 2016, Shuklian served as a member of the Visalia City Council, including stints as the Mayor of Visalia.

County Supervisor Larry Micari – A career law enforcement officer, Micari spent 22 years with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, retiring from the department in 2017 as a Captain. Following his retirement, he was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2020.

County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel – A tax consultant by trade, Vander Poel was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2008, succeeding the then-outgoing Supervisor, Connie Conway.

County Supervisor Dennis Townsend – A licensed architect by trade, Townsend was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018, succeeding outgoing Supervisor Mike Ennis.

Ward, whose tenure as Tulare County District Attorney has run concurrently with Boudreaux’s tenure as Sheriff, issued the following statement:

“I have seen firsthand Sheriff Boudreaux’s commitment to victims of crime, his tireless pursuit of justice, and his unwavering support of the men and women in law enforcement. He has demonstrated time and time again that the safety and well-being of the people of Tulare County is his number one priority. That is hardwork, and Mike has been doing that hard work non-stop for over three decades,” said Ward.

“With the erosion of laws, the calls for defunding law enforcement, and reckless nature of policies which have allowed fentanyl to permeate this great Valley, Mike has not shied away from the fight. As our Sheriff, he has been a phenomenal law enforcement partner and now I look forward to him bravely and relentlessly fighting the good fight for Central California as Congressman Boudreaux.”

This expansive list of supporters from Tulare County joins Congresswoman Connie Conway (Ret.), State Senator Andy Vidak (Ret.), and Assemblyman Devon Mathis in endorsing Boudreaux for the 20th Congressional District.

Boudreaux issued the following statement:

“I am deeply humbled to have the support of so many leaders who I have had the privilege of working side-by-side with for so many years. Few know the lengths to which I’ve gone to keep Tulare County safe as our Sheriff. These folks know my record of accomplishment here at home and know I’m capable of delivering on our region’s critical needs in Congress,” Boudreaux said. “I’m blessed to have their support and confidence.”

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is the 30th Sheriff of Tulare County, President of the California State Sheriffs’ Association who has spent his entire 37-year career in law enforcement, with the last decade as the elected Sheriff. He is running for the 20th Congressional District.