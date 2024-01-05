State Senator Hurtado accepting legislative proposals, budget requests from public

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) has announced the revamp of her website to facilitate residents of Senate District Sixteen directly submitting bill ideas for consideration during the legislative session from January 3, 2024, to August 31, 2024.

“I am dedicated to empowering every resident of the Central Valley whom I represent in the Senate with direct access to the legislative process by facilitating the submission of budget requests or bill ideas through a dedicated portal on my public website,” said Senator Hurtado. “Community members, local governments, public safety agencies, and advocate organizations are invited to submit their ideas via my website, including any supporting documents, for thorough consideration.”

The deadline for submissions is February 16, 2024 at 5pm. The website URL for submitting budget requests and bill ideas is https://sd16.senate.ca.gov/submit-budget-requests-andor-bill-ideas

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties. Website of Senator Melissa Hurtado https://sd16.senate.ca.gov/