Shop Local Porterville contest ends with more than 50 local business on board, dozens of prizes distributed

In October 2023, the City of Porterville collaboratively launched the Shop Local Porterville Contest with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and organizations. The contest encouraged people to shop locally and support local businesses. More than 50 Porterville businesses participated, with prizes distributed among lucky winners. The contest concluded on Friday, December 22, 2023. Participating businesses included local businesses in multiple industries ranging from restaurants, jewelers, artisanal shops, and finance and convenience store businesses.

How The Shop Local Porterville Contest Worked

Community members participated by picking up a Shop Local Contest Passport at participating businesses, City Hall, the Porterville Chamber of Commerce or the Porterville Public Library. They were also able to download and print a version by visiting www.ShopLocalPorterville.com. The passport listed more than 50 local businesses, and participants were tasked with visiting them, ten at a time, to collect visit marks or stamps. Participants had an opportunity to win promotional items from the City and prizes generously donated by local businesses. No purchase was necessary, but the initiative promoted local shopping.

“The business retention and expansion goals of the City of Porterville include increasing foot traffic to emphasize local talent and encourage local commerce,” said Assistant City Manager Jason Ridenour. “The Shop Local Porterville Contest did all of those things.”

Prizes

Lucky participants were rewarded for their efforts in visiting local businesses. A full list of prizes is available at www.ShopLocalPorterville.com. Prizes included gift items from China’s Alley, EECU, Horowitz Jewelry, Imagine Art Center, Mother Earths Gemz, Porterville Storage, Poor Richard’s Pizza & Bar, Stafford’s Chocolates, Taco Truck Express #2, The Hidden Cottage, Vault Bar & Grill, The Hidden Cottage and Wink Boutique. Some prizes are still being distributed.

Business Support

“Finding ways to showcase and support local businesses is a top priority for the Porterville Chamber, and the Shop Local Porterville campaign emphasizes local business discovery,” said Kristy Martin, CEO of the Porterville Chamber of Commerce.

The 2023 Shop Local Porterville Contest Business Participants are listed below, with a map available online at https://bit.ly/3TLpzrj.

All Valley Uniforms, 162 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Bajitas Bicycles, 168 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Beauty Lane, 186 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Birria Y Pollo El Güero, 1392 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Black Bear Diner, 910 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Cafe Main Street 254, 254 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Calico Mermaid, 122 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Chaguito’s, 1393 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

China’s Alley, 1377 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Country Pleasures, 177 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Don Vino’s Italian Bar and Grill, 247 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Earth Angel, 199 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Eddie’s Dog House Grooming, 75 N Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

EECU, 14 N. Main St. Ste. E, Porterville, CA 93257

El Nuevo Mexicali on Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Genesis Bridal Shop, 209 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Goodtimes Barber Shop, 117 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Henderson Ave. Chevron, 957 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory, 963 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Horowitz Jewelry, 175 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Imagine Art Center, 63 S. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Jalisco Jewelers, 145 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Java Express, 1035 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

J.R.’s Barbershop, 238 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Jr’s Furniture, 40 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

J & R Meat Co., 24 S. Cobb St., Porterville, CA 93257

Lab Beauty Bar, 166 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Little Miss P, 127 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Luis Jewelers, 174 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

MECCA Bar & Lounge, 170 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Mexisnacks, Inc., 97 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Mom’s U-Bake Pizza, 49 N. ‘D’ St., Porterville, CA 93257

Mother Earths Gemz, 125 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Nutri Guys, 1839 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

OACYS Technology, 767 N. Porter Rd., Porterville, CA 93257

OsteoStrong, 1570 W. Olive Ave. Unit B, Porterville, CA 93257

Poor Richard’s Pizza, 205 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 93 N Main St., Ste. A, Porterville, CA 93257

Porterville Public Library, 50 W. Olive Ave., Ste. B, Porterville, CA 93257

Panaderia Los Trigales, 50 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Porterville Storage, 167 W Poplar Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Porterville Dry Cleaners, 12 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Stafford’s Chocolates, 114 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Stanton Optical, 940 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Studio Fuse, 129 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Taco Truck Express #2, 1570 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

Ted’s Games To Go, 183 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

The Hidden Cottage, 69 W. Putnam Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

The Mud House, 34 E. Garden Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

The Vault Bar & Grill, 73 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Treasures Thrift Store, 30 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Wink Boutique, 156 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257

Future Shop Local Porterville Projects

Businesses interested in future Shop Local Porterville campaigns may contact the City of Porterville’s Economic Development Division by email ([email protected]) or phone (559-782-7460). To learn more about the Shop Local Porterville Contest, please visit www.ShopLocalPorterville.com or follow @ChoosePorterville on Facebook and Instagram.