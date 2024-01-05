Shop Local Porterville contest ends with more than 50 local business on board, dozens of prizes distributed

In October 2023, the City of Porterville collaboratively launched the Shop Local Porterville Contest with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and organizations. The contest encouraged people to shop locally and support local businesses. More than 50 Porterville businesses participated, with prizes distributed among lucky winners. The contest concluded on Friday, December 22, 2023. Participating businesses included local businesses in multiple industries ranging from restaurants, jewelers, artisanal shops, and finance and convenience store businesses.
How The Shop Local Porterville Contest Worked
Community members participated by picking up a Shop Local Contest Passport at participating businesses, City Hall, the Porterville Chamber of Commerce or the Porterville Public Library. They were also able to download and print a version by visiting www.ShopLocalPorterville.com. The passport listed more than 50 local businesses, and participants were tasked with visiting them, ten at a time, to collect visit marks or stamps. Participants had an opportunity to win promotional items from the City and prizes generously donated by local businesses. No purchase was necessary, but the initiative promoted local shopping.
“The business retention and expansion goals of the City of Porterville include increasing foot traffic to emphasize local talent and encourage local commerce,” said Assistant City Manager Jason Ridenour. “The Shop Local Porterville Contest did all of those things.”
Prizes
Lucky participants were rewarded for their efforts in visiting local businesses. A full list of prizes is available at www.ShopLocalPorterville.com. Prizes included gift items from China’s Alley, EECU, Horowitz Jewelry, Imagine Art Center, Mother Earths Gemz, Porterville Storage, Poor Richard’s Pizza & Bar, Stafford’s Chocolates, Taco Truck Express #2, The Hidden Cottage, Vault Bar & Grill, The Hidden Cottage and Wink Boutique. Some prizes are still being distributed.
Business Support
“Finding ways to showcase and support local businesses is a top priority for the Porterville Chamber, and the Shop Local Porterville campaign emphasizes local business discovery,” said Kristy Martin, CEO of the Porterville Chamber of Commerce.
The 2023 Shop Local Porterville Contest Business Participants are listed below, with a map available online at https://bit.ly/3TLpzrj.
- All Valley Uniforms, 162 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Bajitas Bicycles, 168 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Beauty Lane, 186 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Birria Y Pollo El Güero, 1392 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Black Bear Diner, 910 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Cafe Main Street 254, 254 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Calico Mermaid, 122 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Chaguito’s, 1393 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- China’s Alley, 1377 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Country Pleasures, 177 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Don Vino’s Italian Bar and Grill, 247 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Earth Angel, 199 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Eddie’s Dog House Grooming, 75 N Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- EECU, 14 N. Main St. Ste. E, Porterville, CA 93257
- El Nuevo Mexicali on Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Genesis Bridal Shop, 209 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Goodtimes Barber Shop, 117 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Henderson Ave. Chevron, 957 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory, 963 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Horowitz Jewelry, 175 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Imagine Art Center, 63 S. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Jalisco Jewelers, 145 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Java Express, 1035 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- J.R.’s Barbershop, 238 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Jr’s Furniture, 40 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- J & R Meat Co., 24 S. Cobb St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Lab Beauty Bar, 166 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Little Miss P, 127 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Luis Jewelers, 174 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- MECCA Bar & Lounge, 170 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Mexisnacks, Inc., 97 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Mom’s U-Bake Pizza, 49 N. ‘D’ St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Mother Earths Gemz, 125 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Nutri Guys, 1839 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- OACYS Technology, 767 N. Porter Rd., Porterville, CA 93257
- OsteoStrong, 1570 W. Olive Ave. Unit B, Porterville, CA 93257
- Poor Richard’s Pizza, 205 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 93 N Main St., Ste. A, Porterville, CA 93257
- Porterville Public Library, 50 W. Olive Ave., Ste. B, Porterville, CA 93257
- Panaderia Los Trigales, 50 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Porterville Storage, 167 W Poplar Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Porterville Dry Cleaners, 12 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Stafford’s Chocolates, 114 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Stanton Optical, 940 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Studio Fuse, 129 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Taco Truck Express #2, 1570 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- Ted’s Games To Go, 183 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- The Hidden Cottage, 69 W. Putnam Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- The Mud House, 34 E. Garden Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- The Vault Bar & Grill, 73 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Treasures Thrift Store, 30 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
- Wink Boutique, 156 N. Main St., Porterville, CA 93257
Future Shop Local Porterville Projects
Businesses interested in future Shop Local Porterville campaigns may contact the City of Porterville’s Economic Development Division by email ([email protected]) or phone (559-782-7460). To learn more about the Shop Local Porterville Contest, please visit www.ShopLocalPorterville.com or follow @ChoosePorterville on Facebook and Instagram.