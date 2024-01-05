NYT bestselling author Craig Johnson to visit Tulare County Library on January 18

New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson, writer of the popular Longmire book series visits the Visalia Branch Library January 18, 2024 at 6:00 pm. Craig Johnson’s visit to the Visalia Branch Library promises to be an exciting opportunity for fans of the Longmire series and literature enthusiasts.

Author Event: An Evening with Craig Johnson, New York Times Bestselling Author

Date: January 18, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Visalia Branch Library, 200 W Oak Ave, Visalia, CA 93291

Event Highlights:

Author Presentation

Book Signing Session

Books Available to Purchase

Join us for a special evening with acclaimed author Craig Johnson. The event will feature a captivating presentation by Mr. Johnson, providing insights into his literary works, the Longmire series, and the latest addition to the collection, The Longmire Defense.

Craig Johnson is the mastermind behind the New York Times bestselling Longmire mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series Longmire. He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, and his novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26. Craig Johnson has captured the hearts of readers with his engaging storytelling and the beloved character, Sheriff Walt Longmire. Don’t miss this chance to hear directly from the author himself.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch page, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.